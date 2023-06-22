Pima County Board of Supervisors approves two affordable housing projects

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to move forward on two affordable housing projects.

The county will now enter into contract negotiations with Southwest Non-profit Housing Corporation and Family Housing Resources, whose proposals total $2.62 million.

“We’re just really grateful to receive the award and more so that this board of supervisors have put this investment towards affordable housing,” said Meghan Heddings, executive director of Family Housing Resources.

Family Housing Resources is set to receive $500,000. Heddings said this would be put toward the renovation of 96 affordable rental units at Talavera Apartments.

“We are using the funds to help renovate all of the apartments. Primarily these funds have actually helped us with some cost coverages we encountered with a number of electrical needs and other expenses that have drastically risen since the start of the pandemic,” said Heddings.

Supervisor Rex Scott said the funds would fill the gap that these vendors need to develop and preserve 203 affordable housing units.

“Usually, they have some in private investment funds, and they might have grants from other governments. What we’re doing is filling the gap of the remaining funds that they need. So what we did yesterday was we provided a total of $2.6 million to two different applicants,” said Supervisor Rex Scott.

The proposals also include a commitment to a 30-year housing affordability period, with property managers ensuring all households are at or below 80% of the area median income.

Heddings added that the funds would help ensure this.

“These funds helped to ensure affordability. So, it sort of starts the clock over and ensures that this property will be affordable for an additional 30 years, really locking in that affordability for a long time,” said Heddings.

Supervisor Scott added that providing these funds is critical to the community.

“The county is doing what it can to work with our partners in the in the private sector to increase that stock of affordable housing and using this money in our budget to provide this gap funding that I referred to is one way that we can increase that affordable housing,” said Supervisor Scott.

And while this may be the first time the county is making the funds available, it will not be the last time.

“Our staff is going to be working, reaching out to the applicants who were not selected in this first round. There’s going to be further opportunities for them to become eligible for this funding and for them to help increase the stock of affordable housing in our region,” said Supervisor Scott.

The county will issue another request for proposal in a few months for the next fiscal year.

