Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating after body found on road to Mount Lemmon

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation.

PCSD said deputies responded to a report of a man down on General Hitchcock Highway, milepost 4.5 about 5:30 a.m. this morning, June 22.

That’s where deputies found a male subject with obvious signs of trauma.

Homicide detectives arrived on the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88-CRIME (520-822-7463) or by going to www.88Crime.org.

This is the second body found on the road to Mount Lemmon this year. On April 2, Malik Brooks was found dead near Rose Canyon Lake. Four men have been arrested in connection with Brooks’ death.

