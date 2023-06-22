Advertise
Prescott toddler in critical condition from meth overdose; 2 arrested

Johnny Holguin, left, and Sylvia Uranga, right, were taken into custody and booked into the...
Johnny Holguin, left, and Sylvia Uranga, right, were taken into custody and booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jail on charges of child abuse and possession of dangerous drugs.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Prescott toddler is in the hospital after overdosing on methamphetamine Tuesday morning. Prescott police say the boy was having seizure-like symptoms and was rushed to Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Toxicology results showed he had meth in his system, investigators said. The boy was later flown to a Phoenix hospital.

Officers spoke to the boy’s father, 30-year-old Johnny Holguin. Police say Holguin showed signs of recent drug use and found he had cocaine with him. As the investigation continued, authorities discovered Holguin lived with family members, including his father and aunt, 65-year-old Sylvia Uranga. Holguin and Uranga admitted to using meth within the past couple of days, investigators said. The two were taken into custody and booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jail on charges of child abuse and possession of dangerous drugs. No other family members were arrested. The toddler is in critical but stable condition.

