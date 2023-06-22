Tucson charity gives tips on how to donate money worldwide

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There are new concerns after an organization which helps donors send money to people in need had almost $1 million stolen.

Investigators say employees at Give Directly worked to defraud the company of $900,000. It’s money that money was meant to help people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Now almost 2,000 families aren’t getting that much needed help.

But now We Care in Tucson, formerly called World Care, says while you can never be 100% sure, there are steps you can take to help make sure your donation will go to people in need.

First, make sure the donation is encrypted, you use a captcha, and use a service like paypal or a credit card where you can get the money back if something goes wrong.

Now the good news is this isn’t something which happens a lot, but leaders say once donations go out of the country it starts to get complicated since non-profits can struggle to track them.

“Anybody who wants to donate, do your due diligence about the charity itself,” executive director of We Care Meme Aguilar said. “Making sure they’re a nonprofit, that you’re on their website, that you’re giving directly to them, that kind of thing.”

Give Directly says the fraud case happened because they made an exception in how they gave money to families in the DRC to try and make it easier for them. When they did that, some workers took advantage for months.

Give Directly says this has been fixed and they’re still checking all other accounts.

Leaders with the Better Business Bureau also have some tips, including looking for the BBB seal on a non-profit’s website. If something like this happens, fill out a complaint form to try and get your money back.

