Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department found themselves responding to an unusual call that ended with a positive outcome.

Crews from Engine 8 were dispatched to the Tucson Mall a few weeks ago, where a young boy got his leg stuck in an escalator.

Crews quickly used tools on board their truck to remove pieces of metal from the escalator and free the boy’s clothes and leg.

Their quick action led to the boy being all right with no long-term injuries.

