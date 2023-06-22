Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened Wednesday night, June 21, about 7:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of East Blacklidge Drive.

Police say officers responded to a call of an adult male in crisis and noticed the man was holding a sharp weapon when they arrived.

Police say the individual did not follow their commands and started walking toward a residential street.  One officer used a pepperball device, which did not work.

TPD says the individual started running down the street, but then turned around and ran toward officers while still holding the weapon.

At that point, one officer deployed his Taser and the other fired his department-issued handgun.

Police say the man fell to the ground and was detained.  Tucson Fire crews arrived to assist officers with providing first aid to the man.

No officers or other community members were hurt.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will handle the criminal investigation into the shooting.

TPD’s Office of Professional Standards will determine if any policy violations happened.

All findings will then be turned over to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fire lines holding along Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas
Ventana Fire gets full attention of firefighters and residents
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an arson...
Authorities looking for church arson suspect
Pima County Supervisors say they’re angry at the sheriff for going way over budget
Pima County Supervisors say they’re angry at the sheriff for going way over budget
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
Pima County Board of Supervisors approves two affordable housing projects.
Pima County Board of Supervisors approves two affordable housing projects
The PCSD helped with resources until the child was located at approximately 10:40 a.m. on July...
PCSD helps USBP find a missing child
We Rock the Spectrum Tucson's logo vandalized with swastikas, misogynistic phrases.
Local kids gym vandalized with antisemitic graffiti