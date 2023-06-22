Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened Wednesday night, June 21, about 7:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of East Blacklidge Drive.

Police say officers responded to a call of an adult male in crisis and noticed the man was holding a sharp weapon when they arrived.

Police say the individual did not follow their commands and started walking toward a residential street. One officer used a pepperball device, which did not work.

TPD says the individual started running down the street, but then turned around and ran toward officers while still holding the weapon.

At that point, one officer deployed his Taser and the other fired his department-issued handgun.

Police say the man fell to the ground and was detained. Tucson Fire crews arrived to assist officers with providing first aid to the man.

No officers or other community members were hurt.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will handle the criminal investigation into the shooting.

TPD’s Office of Professional Standards will determine if any policy violations happened.

All findings will then be turned over to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

