Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Amber Alert issued for missing teen reportedly taken by masked men

Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.
Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.(Durham Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Durham, North Carolina, have issued an Amber Alert Friday for a 16-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

Anita Hooper is described as Black, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hooper is reportedly wearing Blond Bonnett gray shorts and jersey. She was believed to be taken from a bus stop by three unknown Black males wearing masks.

Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4427

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
PCSD said deputies responded to a report of a man down on General Hitchcock Highway, milepost...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating after body found on road to Mount Lemmon
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - An immigrant considered a threat to public safety and national security waits to be...
Supreme Court rejects Republican-led challenge to a Biden policy on deportations
FILE - The Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Pittsburgh Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023....
Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign
East Palestine, Ohio resident Eric Cozza attends the National Transportation Safety Board...
NTSB hearing focuses on equipment that failed before fiery Ohio derailment
Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty Season 3