AZDPS arrest suspect accused of impersonating an officer

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - AZDPS received a report of a male suspect impersonating a police officer on Interstate 17 in the area of milepost 317, south of Flagstaff, on Monday, June 19.

AZDPS said the suspect and victim stopped on an exit ramp following a minor road rage incident. The suspect approached the victim’s vehicle with a holstered handgun in his right hand.

According to AZDPS, during their interaction, the suspect claimed he was a police officer and an undercover detective responding to an emergency call and claimed the victim could go to jail for obstruction. When the victim asked to see the suspect’s badge, the suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away.

The victim recorded portions of the incident and provided the footage to AZDPS. Detectives identified the suspect as 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Osborn was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail on charges including:

  • Impersonating a peace officer
  • Carrying a weapon in the commission of a crime
  • Disorderly conduct with a firearm
  • Assault
  • Threatening or intimidating

Detectives believe there may be additional victims from other impersonation incidents involving Osborn.

Any potential victims should contact the AZDPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212.

