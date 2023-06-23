Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

AZDPS warns of increasing use of social media to recruit young people into human smuggling

These ads are found on places like Facebook and Tik Tok.
AZDPS warns of increasing use of social media to recruit young people into human smuggling.
AZDPS warns of increasing use of social media to recruit young people into human smuggling.
By Emilee Miranda
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Recruitment of young people by the cartels is not a new concept, but recently local law enforcement agencies and governments are seeing an increasing number of them being recruited through social media for human smuggling.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is stepping up to bring more awareness to this problem.

“My advice to the teens is, don’t touch it with a 10-foot pole. It’s not a win-win situation,” said Major Brant Benham, Southern Arizona Bureau Commander of the Arizona Highway Patrol.

Since July 2022, DPS has used human smuggling statutes to bring charges 50 times. The youngest to be charged was 14 years old.

City of Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said as a border town, this is a concern for him.

“Living in a somewhat impoverished area, we realize that looks like easy money on the surface and sadly, it’s nothing but criminals preying on youth that are disadvantaged to try and show them a way out,” said City of Douglas Mayor Donald Huish.

Benham said an increasing number of these ads appear on places like Facebook marketplace and Tik Tok. And cartels do not go out of their way to hide them.

“They aren’t by any stretch hidden. You know, it could be you’re searching through certain videos and all of a sudden it is the next one up. So, it’s they’re very indiscriminate,” said Benham.

Many teens choose to engage in this activity mainly because of the fast cash they can make. And to make the offer better, they are told because of their age, they will not be charged.

Benham said this is false.

“There’s no difference in charging a 16-year-old in this circumstance if they’re participating in this crime. And right now, participating in the smuggling is a class two felony, which is punishable potentially up to 12 and a half years in prison,” said Benham.

Benham added that putting a young inexperienced driver behind the wheel of a vehicle puts them, those being smuggled, and the community in a dangerous situation.

“It’s extremely dangerous to the people that are in the car, it’s extremely dangerous for the people that are out on the road, as well as these young drivers that are inexperienced, and just not prepared for the reality of it,” said Benham.

Mayor Huish added that because of this increasing problem, the city plans to address it in schools this fall.

“We do plan on upping our campaign to try to get it out to the youth to make sure that they’re aware that they need to stay away from these type of predatory practices on social media,” said Mayor Huish.

Benham said he advises teens and everyone else to stay away from these ads. He also asked that parents keep an eye on what their child is doing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fire lines holding along Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas
Ventana Fire gets full attention of firefighters and residents
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an arson...
Authorities looking for church arson suspect
Chelsea and Peter Muller said they are honoring their late twins by paying it forward and...
Paying it forward: Couple tips waiter nearly $4,000 in honor of their late twins
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

The Post Fire is about seven miles southwest of Benson on Post Ranch Road and has burned about...
CCSO: Evacuations have been issued due to Post Fire southwest of Benson
74-year-old Juanita Lawrence
Tucson police searching for missing vulnerable adult
New wildfire burning near Hereford
Evacuations lifted after Wildhorse Fire near Hereford
The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
Forward progress stopped for Ventana Fire in Catalina Mountains, 80% contained