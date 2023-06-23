AZDPS warns of increasing use of social media to recruit young people into human smuggling.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Recruitment of young people by the cartels is not a new concept, but recently local law enforcement agencies and governments are seeing an increasing number of them being recruited through social media for human smuggling.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is stepping up to bring more awareness to this problem.

“My advice to the teens is, don’t touch it with a 10-foot pole. It’s not a win-win situation,” said Major Brant Benham, Southern Arizona Bureau Commander of the Arizona Highway Patrol.

Since July 2022, DPS has used human smuggling statutes to bring charges 50 times. The youngest to be charged was 14 years old.

City of Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said as a border town, this is a concern for him.

“Living in a somewhat impoverished area, we realize that looks like easy money on the surface and sadly, it’s nothing but criminals preying on youth that are disadvantaged to try and show them a way out,” said City of Douglas Mayor Donald Huish.

Benham said an increasing number of these ads appear on places like Facebook marketplace and Tik Tok. And cartels do not go out of their way to hide them.

“They aren’t by any stretch hidden. You know, it could be you’re searching through certain videos and all of a sudden it is the next one up. So, it’s they’re very indiscriminate,” said Benham.

Many teens choose to engage in this activity mainly because of the fast cash they can make. And to make the offer better, they are told because of their age, they will not be charged.

Benham said this is false.

“There’s no difference in charging a 16-year-old in this circumstance if they’re participating in this crime. And right now, participating in the smuggling is a class two felony, which is punishable potentially up to 12 and a half years in prison,” said Benham.

Benham added that putting a young inexperienced driver behind the wheel of a vehicle puts them, those being smuggled, and the community in a dangerous situation.

“It’s extremely dangerous to the people that are in the car, it’s extremely dangerous for the people that are out on the road, as well as these young drivers that are inexperienced, and just not prepared for the reality of it,” said Benham.

Mayor Huish added that because of this increasing problem, the city plans to address it in schools this fall.

“We do plan on upping our campaign to try to get it out to the youth to make sure that they’re aware that they need to stay away from these type of predatory practices on social media,” said Mayor Huish.

Benham said he advises teens and everyone else to stay away from these ads. He also asked that parents keep an eye on what their child is doing.

