Bagman in deadly Amtrak shooting gets 10 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A federal courtroom heard tearful statements from the family of the DEA special agent killed in the shooting at the Amtrak station in October 2021. Devonte Mathis will spend ten years in federal prison.

The theme at Mathis’s sentencing Thursday was that while he didn’t physically pull the trigger, he enabled a shootout that killed DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo.

Shots rang out from an eastbound Amtrak train stopped in Tucson on October 4, 2021. The shooter Darrion Taylor was killed, but not before DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo also lost his life. Also with Taylor was Devonte Mathis. The pair was traveling from California to Texas. Mathis had nearly five pounds of marijuana and 50 packages of edibles.

But Taylor had a gun, and Mathis knew it. While Mathis was compliant in his arrest, he did not alert the DEA task force members on the train that Taylor had the gun and would use it.

At Mathis’s sentencing, he said that he wished he could take it all back and that he has been and will continue to participate in programs in prison for self-improvement.

But Agent Garbo’s wife and daughter also spoke and tearfully listed the things he did for them and the joys he would not witness, such as his daughter getting married or giving him grandchildren.

The Honorable Rosemary Marquez gave the maximum sentence for Mathis’s plea agreement: ten years. That comes from five years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, and five years for using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He will have five years of supervised release once he’s out. Judge Marquez said if she could give him more time, she would.

