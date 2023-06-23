FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Even hotter weather on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sunny and seasonably hot temperatures return Friday with the gustiest winds shifting east of Tucson – closer to the New Mexico border. Highs gradually warm throughout the weekend with the hottest temperatures arriving early next week. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 108°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 111°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 110°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 110°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109°.

