FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digit high temperatures to continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Triple-digit high temperatures in Tucson are likely to continue for quite some time. By Monday, we are expecting the first 110° day since July of last year.

In fact, we could see several days of 110°+ lasting through the end of next week. With the heat and low humidity, we’ll need to watch our risk of wildfires, especially in Cochise County where southwest winds will be a little stronger.

