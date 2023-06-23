Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digit high temperatures to continue

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Triple-digit high temperatures in Tucson are likely to continue for quite some time. By Monday, we are expecting the first 110° day since July of last year.

In fact, we could see several days of 110°+ lasting through the end of next week. With the heat and low humidity, we’ll need to watch our risk of wildfires, especially in Cochise County where southwest winds will be a little stronger.

