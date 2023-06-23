Gov. Hobbs signs executive order limiting prosecution of abortion-related cases

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs signed on Thursday an executive order restricting the prosecution of abortion to the Attorney General’s Office. In a press release sent out Friday, the governor’s office justifies the order as “protecting reproductive freedom and bolstering Arizonans’ right to make decisions about their own bodies without interference from politicians.”

“I made a promise to Arizonans that I would do everything in my power to protect reproductive freedom, and this Executive Order reflects that promise,” Hobbs said in the release. “I will not allow extreme and out of touch politicians to get in the way of the fundamental right Arizonans have to make decisions about their own bodies and futures. I will continue to fight to expand access to safe and legal abortion in any way that I can.”

The order centralizes any abortion-related prosecution to the Attorney General’s Office so that “differences in interpretation or application of the law by different county attorneys do not chill, deter, or restrict access to lawful abortion care.”

“In the year since the Dobbs decision, we have seen that anti-abortion extremists will stop at nothing in their attempts to impose their radical beliefs on the rest of the country,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in the release. “Governor Hobbs’ Executive Order provides important protections in Arizona on this issue — and it underscores our shared commitment to proactively defend the fundamental rights of individuals and ensure access to reproductive healthcare in Arizona.”

The order also includes restricting state agencies from assisting in any investigation relating to providing, assisting, seeking or receiving reproductive healthcare unless it is criminal or by a court order; refusing extradition requests from other states that want to prosecute someone who comes to Arizona for abortion-related services; and establishes a council that will research and recommend expansions to sexual and reproductive healthcare in Arizona.

Planned Parenthood Arizona applauds Hobbs’ executive order, saying that it will “help ease the fear and uncertainty that swept through Arizona in the year since Roe was overturned, and protect all those seeking and providing necessary health care.”

This is the second-reproductive rights related announcement this week. On Thursday, Hobbs announced the Arizona Right to Contraception Act at a news conference in Phoenix. “Attacks on reproductive freedoms and basic health care will not be tolerated any longer,” she said at the time as the country marks one year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, which assured federal protections for abortion.

