GRAPHIC: 83-year-old driver hits worker before crashing into storefront

Police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened.
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:28 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An 83-year-old woman lost control of her car and hit a 19-year-old employee before crashing into a store and support pole.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pickering Hill Farms store in Avon, Ohio.

Avon police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened.

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video graphic.

Avon firefighters transported the employee to an area hospital. Police said he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured.

Avon police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

