GRAPHIC CONTENT: Border Patrol releases video of fatal shooting on Tohono O’odham Nation.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On Thursday, June 22, Customs and Border Protection released body camera video from a fatal shooting in Tohono O’odham Nation last month.

Tribal member Raymond Mattia was fatally shot by CBP agents at Meneger’s Dam Village, which is near the U.S.-Mexico border, on May 18.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

The video, which can be viewed below, is extremely graphic. It contains curse words and well as violence.

BACKGROUND

It started when someone called 911 to report hearing shots fired in the area.

The Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department requested help from Border Patrol to respond to the call.

According to CBP, agents and the officer found Mattia outside a home. Mattia threw something toward the officer and that turned out to be a machete in a sheath.

CBP said Mattia then put his hand in a pocket before he “abruptly extended his right arm away from his body.”

Agents ordered Mattia to take his hands out of his pocket before three of them fired at least 20 shots.

The CBP said a cell phone and cell phone case were found on the ground near Mattia after the shooting but did not say if a firearm was recovered.

CBP had already confirmed at least three agents fired but has refused to say how many times Mattia was hit. 13 News has requested the autopsy report from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office but we have not received it as of June 22.

Agents began CPR on Mattia and called for medical help but were unable to detect a pulse.

CBP said medical helicopters were grounded due to severe weather in the area and so an “emergency medical technician on scene telephonically contacted a physician at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson.”

Mattia still did not have a pulse so the doctor pronounced him dead.

The shooting is under investigation by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the FBI and the Tohono O’odham Police Department.

The agents involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard for fatal shootings involving law enforcement. CBP did not give an update on the investigation when it released the video.

