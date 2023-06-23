Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Texas businessman at center of AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment pleads not guilty to federal charges

This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul, the businessman at...
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul, the businessman at the center of the scandal that led to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment. (Austin Police Department via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas real estate developer at the center of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment has pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to banks that loaned him more than $170 million.

Nate Paul waived his scheduled arraignment before a U.S. district judge in Austin, according to court documents posted Friday.

Paul figures heavily in 20 articles of impeachment filed against Texas’ top law enforcement officer. Paxton is accused of abusing his power and bribery in order to help Paul, who gave the Republican a $25,000 campaign donation in 2018.

There is no reference to Paxton in Paul’s indictment, which accuses the developer of making false statements to multiple banks in 2017 and 2018. But one of the banks later received a subpoena, issued in person, by an attorney Paxton hired as an “outside independent prosecutor” to pursue complaints Paul made after the FBI raided the businessman’s offices.

Paxton has denied wrongdoing and his impeachment trial is set to begin Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
PCSD said deputies responded to a report of a man down on General Hitchcock Highway, milepost...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating after body found on road to Mount Lemmon
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Latest News

13 NEWS LOGO
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Roe V. Wade Overturned: One Year Later
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
New York doctors get legal protection to prescribe abortion pills across state lines
The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.
Parents beware: Furby is making a comeback
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Border Patrol releases video of fatal shooting on Tohono O’odham Nation.
NEW INFORMATION: Autopsy released for man killed in shooting on Tohono O’odham Nation