Tucson Fire control apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department controlled an apartment fire early Friday morning, June 23.

Crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of E. Mitchell St. at 12:19 a.m. for reports of a kitchen fire in a single-story apartment 4-plex. Units first encountered heavy fire and immediately pulled lines for a fire.

With the help of additional units, the fire was under control at 12:33 a.m.

TFD said two patients were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, with no transports. A firefighter was also treated for superficial burns and was later evaluated.

The fire burned an electrical box that supplies power to all four units, displacing several residents until repairs can be done to electrical lines.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of this fire.

