Tucson Fire Department using ballistic vests and helmets following deadly 2021 incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -It’s been nearly two years since four lives were lost when a man went on a shooting rampage on the south side of Tucson.

And those who run toward the danger, the first responders, became targets that day.

But from the tragedy came action. It’s action many hope will prevent something like this from ever happening again.

“We work with our personnel to make sure that they know coming into the job, especially with our recruits and we tell them very plainly that they’re going to be exposed to this stuff, probably much more frequently than they are structure fires. That’s just the nature of the beast at this point,” says TFD Chief Chuck Ryan.

“But at least now there’s a little bit of hope for it all,” says Andy Dindinger.

July 18th, 2021, was a dark, dark day in Tucson.

A suspect opened fire on first responders and good Samaritans responding to a house fire on Tucson’s south side, leaving multiple dead and injured, including a firefighter and an EMT.

That EMT was 20-year-old Jacob Dindinger, who later passed away.

After this incident, the Tucson fire department secured grants to provide bulletproof vests and helmets to TFD personnel, which are now in use.

“There’s one for everybody on duty every single day. And so the Captain on the truck makes the decision or incident commander makes the decision whether or not they will don that level of protection based upon the information they have for the call so thankfully the active shooter events are few and far between but there are other calls for service in the city--shootings, stabbings, other events where a heightened level of protection is necessary besides the station uniform,” says Chief Ryan.

Jacob’s family tells us it’s bittersweet news to hear.

“As a family we are so happy that they’re doing something to protect first responders--the ones who do so much for the community and sacrifice so much...We’re just sorry that Jacob had to be taken for these steps to be taken. And it’s also a shame that society’s come to the point that these steps are necessary to keep first responders safe,” says Jacob’s Uncle Andy.

We reached out to AMR Tucson, where Jacob was an EMT to see if employees are also being given this gear.

In a statement, they say: “AMR Tucson has provided our first responders with options for protective vests, available at a reduced price for personal purchase. Our teams are also trained on de-escalation techniques, evading threats and escaping dangerous situations.”

Andy says while even protective gear may not have saved Jacob’s life in this case, it’s a shame to hear they’re asking employees to pay for it.

He also tells us ten days prior to Jacob’s death, Jacob expressed concern with how violent the calls he was responding to were getting, and told his family police being sent out with them was a rarity.

It’s something Andy hopes will change.

“A police presence at all calls. It’s just getting too dangerous. It shouldn’t be that way but unfortunately that’s the way it is. We have to deal with the world the way it is, not the way you want it to be. And that’s one of the things that would help. They have to be protected. We have to do something.”

