Tucson Police looking for answers in homicide investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating the death of a young man Thursday evening, June 22.

Police say officers from Operations Division South and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the report of an unresponsive male in the area of south 9th Avenue and west Ohio Street about 7:30 p.m.

Officers found an adult male with obvious signs of trauma on the sidewalk.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Arath Robles Miranda and was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD says details are extremely limited and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

You can remain anonymous.

