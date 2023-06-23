Tucson police searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help searching for a missing vulnerable adult on Thursday, June 22.

Police say 74-year-old Juanita Lawrence was last seen in the area of N. 1st Ave. and E. Grant Rd. earlier today.

She is described as 5′4″/147 lbs, with white hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark shirt, jeans and a blue baseball hat with an American Flag on it.

If you see her, please call 911.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.