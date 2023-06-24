Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina. (Source: CNN, Micah Kimberlin/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CNN) - An interesting confrontation between a fisherman and an alligator in South Carolina was caught on camera.

The moment was captured on a video taken on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

In the video, a man can be seen holding a fishing pole appearing to be walking away from the water when an alligator then emerges and charges at him.

The gator chased the man towards a paved road and stopped as he rushed away.

Some onlookers scurried to also get out of its path while others nearby stayed at a safe distance.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
PCSD said deputies responded to a report of a man down on General Hitchcock Highway, milepost...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating after body found on road to Mount Lemmon
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy.
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
The Wildhorse Fire is 45% contained and is 747 acres.
Wildhorse Fire near Hereford 75% contained
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator charges towards man fishing in South Carolina