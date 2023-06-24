Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police Department is launching a new one-of-a-kind role to help solve crime in southern Arizona.

The department is calling it a “Professional Staff Investigator.”

Lt. Mark Jimenez said it’s an opportunity for civilians to fulfill their detective dreams.

“Since police have been going to job fairs, one of the first questions most people right out of college ask or really anybody is “how do I sign up to be a detective?” and up until right now it’s been you have to be a police officer, be on for at least 3-years then you’re eligible for the detectives test,” said Jimenez.

Until now, when you saw those flashing lights or heard police sirens, your so-called “detective” instincts had limitations.

Citizens were helping solve crime behind a screen, through social media, or word of mouth. Tucson Police Department says thanks to this new job, that’s all about to change.

“There’s been different things in the media where community members help solve cases, so we want to get those people. We want to get that untapped potential,” said Jimenez.

You need an associate’s degree and two years of prior experience to apply. Individuals can also have a bachelor’s degree or four years prior experience.

Pay ranges between $21.96 - $32.94 per hour.

“Once this is all done, they’ll go through a 7-week academy and they’ll go through 12-weeks of field training and once they’re done, their day is going to look very similar to our other detectives,” said Jimenez.

Employees will have their caseload and conduct their own interviews.

“They’ll be able to go to any scene once the scene is safe. They won’t be first responders, they won’t have a gun if they interview a suspect, that person will have to be made completely safe and they’ll have a sworn officer with them. But eventually, once this situation gets going they’ll be able to lead in some of these investigations and interviews,” said Jimenez.

As TPD and police stations nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Jimenez said this unique way of thinking could help get more bodies in the door.

“With the shortage of police officers around the nation, we definitely needed to evolve and tap into the potential that we have otherwise not looked into,” said Jimenez.

TPD is looking to hire 20 individuals.

If you’re interested, you can apply online. Applications are open now through July 24.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.