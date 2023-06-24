Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending freight train into waters below

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below.(Matthew Brown | AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A bridge that crosses Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed overnight, causing portions of a freight train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below.

There was no immediate word from authorities on whether anyone was injured. Officials at the Montana Rail Link could not be reached immediately Saturday for comment.

Numerous tank cars were partially submerged in the river early Saturday, and railroad crews were at the scene near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) west of Billings. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a yellow liquid pouring out of tank cars.

The river was swollen with recent heavy rains although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse.

Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy.
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Tucson Police looking for answers in homicide investigation

Latest News

Police in Pennsylvania reported some children found human remains while fishing in a park on...
Kids find human remains while fishing at Pennsylvania park
Police in Pennsylvania reported some children found human remains while fishing in a park on...
Kids find human remains while fishing at Pennsylvania park
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
FILE: The Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Montana Republicans report letters with mysterious powder after similar mailings in 2 other states