Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is on this weekend!

By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry with typical June heat today then temperatures ramping up tomorrow into early next week. Temperatures will be near record highs Monday and Tuesday for isolated places. Winds will also be breezy each afternoon into early next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 104. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 71. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 108. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 112. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy.
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Tucson Police looking for answers in homicide investigation

Latest News

The Wildhorse Fire is 45% contained and is 747 acres.
Wildhorse Fire near Hereford 75% contained
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will soar this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will soar this weekend
The Post Fire is 75% contained and is 921 acres.
UPDATE: Crews have stopped forward progress on Post Fire southwest of Benson, 75% contained
Friday, June 23rd
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Even hotter weather on the way