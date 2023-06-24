FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is on this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry with typical June heat today then temperatures ramping up tomorrow into early next week. Temperatures will be near record highs Monday and Tuesday for isolated places. Winds will also be breezy each afternoon into early next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 104. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 71. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 108. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 112. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

