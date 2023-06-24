FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will soar this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures will soar this weekend to a high of 108° on Sunday, the warmest day of the year, so far. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Monday morning and continue through at least Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will climb to 110° in Tucson for the first time since last summer. We may cool by only a couple of degrees by next Thursday and Friday as we patiently await the start of monsoon rains.

