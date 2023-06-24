Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will soar this weekend

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures will soar this weekend to a high of 108° on Sunday, the warmest day of the year, so far. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Monday morning and continue through at least Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will climb to 110° in Tucson for the first time since last summer. We may cool by only a couple of degrees by next Thursday and Friday as we patiently await the start of monsoon rains.

