Governor Hobbs signs HB 2559, which protects benefits for adulthood

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Governor Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2559 into law that blocks the Department of Child Safety from cashing in the benefits of foster children on June 19th. Many social workers believe it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think that it’ll be amazing especially as they’re aging out of foster care to have a little bit of a safety net,” Executive Director of Southern Arizona’s Child Advocacy Center Marie Fordney said.

According to the Children’s Action Alliance, The Arizona Department of Child Safety took over $6 million in foster children benefits in the 2022 fiscal year. These include Social Security and Disability to help pay for the cost of care and services provided by the department.

“There’s a lot of services that need to be allocated for, behavioral health services, medical services, all of those things are connected to money,” Tara Beck Foster Care Supervisor at La Paloma Family Services, said.

Many social workers in Tucson believe the new law is the right decision. They believe that protecting the funds for these children in foster care will help set them up on a better path toward success, despite the loss of finances in the process.

“If there’s an issue with our child welfare system, we need to figure it out as adults,” Fordney said. “If the Department of Child Safety is underfunded, then we need to have that conversation and I don’t think it’s okay to solve budget issues on the backs of the kids.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.