Grammy award-winning rapper Doja Cat coming to Phoenix in November

Doja Cat arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles....
Doja Cat arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grammy awarding-winning rapper Doja Cat will be coming to Phoenix in November as part of her 2023 U.S. and Canada tour.

“The Scarlett Tour” kicks off in San Francisco in October. Doja Cat will perform at the Footprint Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8 with special guest Doechii before wrapping up her arena tour in Chicago in December.

Tickets are available through advance registration which ends on Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. Pacific Time. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants access to presales starting Wednesday, June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general sale beginning on June 30 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com 

VIP packages are also available, including a photo-op in front of the stage, pre-show VIP lounge access and gift items. To learn more about VIP tickets, visit vipnation.com.

Doja Cat is known for her Grammy-nominated platinum album, ‘Hot Pink,’ which got over six billion streams worldwide. The album featured popular songs, ‘Say-So’ and ‘Silhouette Challenge,’ which was also the soundtrack to one of the biggest TikTok trends.

Doja Cat has claimed the #1 and #2 spots on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Last year, she won a Grammy for her single “Kiss Me More” with SZA. She has also won five American Music Awards and three MTV Video Music Awards. She was recently named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

