Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Park, Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Tucson late Thursday, June 22.

The Tucson Police Department said officers responded to calls about shots being fired in the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard. After that, callers reported a man in the street near South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way.

The man, 25-year-old Daniel Lopez, died at the scene. An unnamed woman was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The TPD said Lopez got into a fight with an unknown person prior to the shooting. Lopez and the woman were hit but were able to drive to the area of Park and Ajo.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

