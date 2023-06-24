New ‘glamping’ experience opens in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re thinking of a camping trip to the high country but don’t want to sleep in a tent or deal with all the planning, a new ‘glamping’ experience may be the perfect staycation.

The Village Camp Outdoor Resort in Flagstaff is making a name for itself as northern Arizona’s all-inclusive glamping or glamorous camping destination. Campers can bring their RV or rent a cabin and enjoy mountain biking, riding ATVs or hiking in the Coconino National Forest.

“You can still be outdoors, you can still be in nature, but you also have somewhere to come have a beer afterward after you have been mountain biking all day or somewhere to have a bite to eat after you have been on the ATV all day. So we are trying to marry the core idea of being outdoors with a more comfortable style of recreation that everyone can come enjoy,” said Cody Fishel, general manager of Village Camp.

It’s the perfect weekend getaway, or you can stay longer like Jay Brainerd and his wife. “You’ve got kids running around. We will have our daughter and son-in-law and the grandkids come up for the Fourth of July. They can ride their bikes, it’s all paved. They can ride their bikes all around the park and meet up with other kids,” said Brainerd.

Starting Labor Day, Village Camp will also have a bar, bistro and pool. Cabins range from $240-$300 a night. A normal spot in the RV lot is $75 a night; for $50 more, guests can go all out for a spot with a grill, patio and fireplace. Village Camp plans to add a water slide and zip line next year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.