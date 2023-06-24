Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

New ‘glamping’ experience opens in northern Arizona

The Village Camp Outdoor Resort in Flagstaff is making a name for itself as northern Arizona’s all-inclusive glamping or glamorous camping destination.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:24 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re thinking of a camping trip to the high country but don’t want to sleep in a tent or deal with all the planning, a new ‘glamping’ experience may be the perfect staycation.

The Village Camp Outdoor Resort in Flagstaff is making a name for itself as northern Arizona’s all-inclusive glamping or glamorous camping destination. Campers can bring their RV or rent a cabin and enjoy mountain biking, riding ATVs or hiking in the Coconino National Forest.

“You can still be outdoors, you can still be in nature, but you also have somewhere to come have a beer afterward after you have been mountain biking all day or somewhere to have a bite to eat after you have been on the ATV all day. So we are trying to marry the core idea of being outdoors with a more comfortable style of recreation that everyone can come enjoy,” said Cody Fishel, general manager of Village Camp.

It’s the perfect weekend getaway, or you can stay longer like Jay Brainerd and his wife. “You’ve got kids running around. We will have our daughter and son-in-law and the grandkids come up for the Fourth of July. They can ride their bikes, it’s all paved. They can ride their bikes all around the park and meet up with other kids,” said Brainerd.

Starting Labor Day, Village Camp will also have a bar, bistro and pool. Cabins range from $240-$300 a night. A normal spot in the RV lot is $75 a night; for $50 more, guests can go all out for a spot with a grill, patio and fireplace. Village Camp plans to add a water slide and zip line next year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy.
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Tucson Police looking for answers in homicide investigation

Latest News

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Border Patrol releases video of fatal shooting on Tohono O’odham Nation.
Autopsy released for man killed in shooting on Tohono O’odham Nation
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona
The company that owns the restaurant night club Bottled Blonde in downtown Scottsdale is...
Scottsdale nightclub’s plan to add location in Gilbert receives pushback
Officials warn about firework use during wildfire season ahead of Fourth of July holiday
Officials warn about firework use during wildfire season ahead of Fourth of July holiday