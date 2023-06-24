No confirmation if Raymond Mattia was armed in BP shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The fatal shooting of a Tohono O’odham tribal member by Border Patrol agents remains under investigation.

While Customs and Border Protection have released body cam video from agents during the shooting, and the medical examiner has released autopsy and toxicology reports, whether Raymond Mattia had a gun the night he was shot has yet to be confirmed.

The body-cam video released by CBP shows Raymond Mattia throwing a sheathed machete at Tohono O’odham Police, assisted by border patrol agents, the night of May 18th before he is shot. The agents told Mattia to take his hands out of his pocket. According to the CBP video, he had something in his hand.

It says a cell phone and cell phone case was found near him, but no confirmation of ever finding a gun.

When asked about what the lack of a gun could mean for the investigation that is being conducted by Tohono O’odham Police and the FBI, U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary Restaino replied, “And again I’m going to rely on the answer that I’ve already given on that one that there will be an investigation and assessment of the force used and we are going to look at tensions within the community.”

Restaino refused to go further on the case, but he mentioned tensions within the community. Before the shooting that night, Tohono O’odham Police requested assistance from Border Patrol, and they were alerted he could be armed.

“Yeah so I guess he’s got access to a rifle, so, yeah a couple of them,” is heard on the video, as well as, “But there were shots fired before? Yes, uh, reported times three.”

The toxicology report on Mattia said he had alcohol and meth in his system, and the autopsy report said he died from his gunshot wounds, listing nine significant ones. But whether he had a gun on him has yet to be confirmed.

“What I can tell you is this: for any of those shootings that involve federal law enforcement officers, someone in the federal government is going to do an assessment and figure out whether that was a good shoot. That’s number one. Number two is, clearly we’ve got some work to do on reducing tensions within the community, something on all our minds and something we’re going to continue to look at going forward,” Restaino said.

The agents involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave. The video released said that both Tohono O’odham Police and the FBI are investigating and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing it.

CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board will look at this when the investigation is complete, and they say they’ll share the review once it’s complete.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.