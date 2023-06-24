Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Officials warn about firework use during wildfire season ahead of Fourth of July holiday

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:29 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Firework stands are popping up across southern Arizona ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. As we get closer, officials warn it’s best to be safe rather than sorry.

Before you light the match, officials want to ensure you follow the law.

“That is probably best left to finding a place that it is allowed,” Starr Farrell with Coronado National Forest said. ”Check with your city codes and see if those are allowed there. Definitely not the time to say ‘I’m going to go to the National Forest.’ Because, we don’t allow any sparklers or any sort of fireworks at all.”

She also noted that there will be increased law enforcement out making sure people are following the laws saying “using fireworks in the national forest can result in a fine up to $5,000. Or six months in jail or both.”

And if you do spark a wildfire the cost can only go up if you are found to be at fault.

Ashlee Walling, Manager of San Tan Fireworks, said she puts a big emphasis on educating people on how to be safe with fireworks. “We always do advise people to keep a water hose nearby or a bucket of water. When you’re done with fireworks, you always want to douse them completely or submerge them underwater,” Walling said.

She advises making sure the fireworks have completely cooled and been drenched before putting them in the garbage.

Here in Arizona, you can light off fireworks from June 24-July 6.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
PCSD said deputies responded to a report of a man down on General Hitchcock Highway, milepost...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating after body found on road to Mount Lemmon
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy.
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy
The Post Fire is 75% contained and is 921 acres.
UPDATE: Crews have stopped forward progress on Post Fire southwest of Benson, 75% contained

Latest News

Governor Hobbs signs HB 2559, which protects benefits for adulthood
Governor Hobbs signs HB 2559, which protects benefits for adulthood
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
The Wildhorse Fire is 45% contained and is 747 acres.
Wildhorse Fire near Hereford 75% contained
Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Park, Ajo Way