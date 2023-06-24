Officials warn about firework use during wildfire season ahead of Fourth of July holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Firework stands are popping up across southern Arizona ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. As we get closer, officials warn it’s best to be safe rather than sorry.

Before you light the match, officials want to ensure you follow the law.

“That is probably best left to finding a place that it is allowed,” Starr Farrell with Coronado National Forest said. ”Check with your city codes and see if those are allowed there. Definitely not the time to say ‘I’m going to go to the National Forest.’ Because, we don’t allow any sparklers or any sort of fireworks at all.”

She also noted that there will be increased law enforcement out making sure people are following the laws saying “using fireworks in the national forest can result in a fine up to $5,000. Or six months in jail or both.”

And if you do spark a wildfire the cost can only go up if you are found to be at fault.

Ashlee Walling, Manager of San Tan Fireworks, said she puts a big emphasis on educating people on how to be safe with fireworks. “We always do advise people to keep a water hose nearby or a bucket of water. When you’re done with fireworks, you always want to douse them completely or submerge them underwater,” Walling said.

She advises making sure the fireworks have completely cooled and been drenched before putting them in the garbage.

Here in Arizona, you can light off fireworks from June 24-July 6.

