Pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince in Tucson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash near East Prince Road and North First Avenue in Tucson early Saturday, June 24.
The Tucson Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died.
More information will be released soon, according to the TPD.
