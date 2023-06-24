Pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash near East Prince Road and North First Avenue in Tucson early Saturday, June 24.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died.

More information will be released soon, according to the TPD.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.