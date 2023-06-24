Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Scottsdale nightclub’s plan to add location in Gilbert receives pushback

A proposal to bring the nightclub and restaurant Bottled Blonde to downtown Gilbert has the community divided.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The proposal for a new nightlife entertainment spot in downtown Gilbert has the community divided. “We would love a nightclub around here,” said Vicki Potter, who lives in Gilbert. “I’m not really pleased with it. I don’t think it’s a good fit,” said Gilbert resident Liliana Preciado.

The company that owns the restaurant nightclub Bottled Blonde in downtown Scottsdale is looking to add a location in downtown Gilbert where Burgies Coffee used to be. This location would include a two-story building with a full-service restaurant and beer garden. They also said there will be a focus on sports and entertainment.

The current proposal drew a backlash in the community, and a petition on Change.org aims to stop the project. It gained nearly 1,500 signatures in two days. “It’s the type of nighttime entertainment apparently their servers wear lingerie which doesn’t fit the family-friendly vibe of Gilbert,” said Potter.

Not everyone in Gilbert is against the proposed addition to downtown. Some, like Preciado, feel like it’s what downtown lacks. “If we were to have more entertainment or more fun then we would enjoy it even more here downtown, more people would come and it would be a busier street,” she said.

The town of Gilbert released this post on the city website about the current proposed project:

The owners of Bottled Blonde released these comments when Arizona’s Family reached out for comment:

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy.
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Tucson Police looking for answers in homicide investigation

Latest News

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Border Patrol releases video of fatal shooting on Tohono O’odham Nation.
Autopsy released for man killed in shooting on Tohono O’odham Nation
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona
Officials warn about firework use during wildfire season ahead of Fourth of July holiday
Officials warn about firework use during wildfire season ahead of Fourth of July holiday