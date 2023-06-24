Scottsdale nightclub’s plan to add location in Gilbert receives pushback

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The proposal for a new nightlife entertainment spot in downtown Gilbert has the community divided. “We would love a nightclub around here,” said Vicki Potter, who lives in Gilbert. “I’m not really pleased with it. I don’t think it’s a good fit,” said Gilbert resident Liliana Preciado.

The company that owns the restaurant nightclub Bottled Blonde in downtown Scottsdale is looking to add a location in downtown Gilbert where Burgies Coffee used to be. This location would include a two-story building with a full-service restaurant and beer garden. They also said there will be a focus on sports and entertainment.

The current proposal drew a backlash in the community, and a petition on Change.org aims to stop the project. It gained nearly 1,500 signatures in two days. “It’s the type of nighttime entertainment apparently their servers wear lingerie which doesn’t fit the family-friendly vibe of Gilbert,” said Potter.

Not everyone in Gilbert is against the proposed addition to downtown. Some, like Preciado, feel like it’s what downtown lacks. “If we were to have more entertainment or more fun then we would enjoy it even more here downtown, more people would come and it would be a busier street,” she said.

The town of Gilbert released this post on the city website about the current proposed project:

The Town of Gilbert has not received any formal submittals for Bottled Blonde. The property at 309 N. Gilbert Road was sold through a private sale transaction in December 2022. The Town of Gilbert did not own this land and has no jurisdiction over private land sales. The proposed use by the property owner would be allowed through the current Heritage Village Center zoning under Gilbert’s Land Development Code. Just as we’ve done with other new businesses in the Heritage District, the Gilbert Police Department will work to ensure that safety is a top priority. The Gilbert Police Department will provide input to help enhance the safety and security of any new or existing business in the Heritage District. The Town of Gilbert is committed to working with businesses to review their plans and design to ensure the safety and security of all guests in the Heritage District.

The owners of Bottled Blonde released these comments when Arizona’s Family reached out for comment:

“Founded in Scottsdale in 2014 by Diane and Les Corieri, Bottled Blonde’s all-new location in Gilbert is custom crafted to fit into this bustling downtown community. Formerly home to Bergie’s Coffee, which closed earlier this year, when completed in 2025, Bottled Blonde Gilbert will feel expansive inside thanks to a mix of flexible, open seating, operable glass walls, plus entire walls covered in high-tech LED screens to create immersive art displays. Heading upstairs, guests can enjoy fun in the sun inside the climate-controlled rooftop patio covered with a retractable sun sail system. Heading up design is the Dalke Design Group, who have worked to ensure an ideal fit within the Heritage District while collaborating with renowned acoustic engineers to ensure the good times stay within the four walls. “We’re honored to bring Bottled Blonde to the East Valley and have been looking for just the right space in downtown Gilbert for several years now. We love what Joe Johnston has pioneered out here, and are looking forward to joining other incredible operators like Upward Projects and Fox Restaurant Concepts to continue leveling up the East Valley experience,” says co-owner Les Corieri. “It’s the perfect mix of fun, paired with a modern experience that Bottled Blonde was designed for, with our state-of-the-art interiors, paired with an exceptional beverage program and high-quality food. I can’t wait to invite everyone over for some pizza and pints, kicking back at the communal tables watching the big game and soaking in the good vibes.”

