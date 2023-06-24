Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona

(Pexels)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday, June 23.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said it happened in near Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte.

The SVPD said when officers showed up on the scene, a dog was attacking 55-year-old Sam Sanches Jr. Officers killed the dog and provided aid to Sanches, who is in critical condition at a Tucson hospital.

Helene Jackson, 84, was found injured in the same area. She was transported to a local hospital but died. Jackson’s dog was found dead near her body.

A third dog showed up and was killed by officers, according to the SVPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy.
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Tucson Police looking for answers in homicide investigation

Latest News

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Border Patrol releases video of fatal shooting on Tohono O’odham Nation.
Autopsy released for man killed in shooting on Tohono O’odham Nation
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
The company that owns the restaurant night club Bottled Blonde in downtown Scottsdale is...
Scottsdale nightclub’s plan to add location in Gilbert receives pushback
Officials warn about firework use during wildfire season ahead of Fourth of July holiday
Officials warn about firework use during wildfire season ahead of Fourth of July holiday