Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday, June 23.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said it happened in near Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte.

The SVPD said when officers showed up on the scene, a dog was attacking 55-year-old Sam Sanches Jr. Officers killed the dog and provided aid to Sanches, who is in critical condition at a Tucson hospital.

Helene Jackson, 84, was found injured in the same area. She was transported to a local hospital but died. Jackson’s dog was found dead near her body.

A third dog showed up and was killed by officers, according to the SVPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.