TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A serious crash has closed Mission Road near Irvington in Tucson on Saturday, June 24.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened on Mission close to West Irvington Place, which is just north of Irvington Road.

Mission is completely closed in the area and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

