Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Mission, Irvington

(Arizona's Family)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An elderly woman was killed in a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash near Mission and Irvington in Tucson on Saturday, June 24.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Mission and West Irvington Place.

The PCSD said 88-year-old Nadeen Montez was traveling west on Irvington Place when she ran a stop sign and was hit by a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

The driver of the pick-up truck fled after the crash and the PCSD is looking for them. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Mission Road was completely closed in the area for several hours as the crash was investigated.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian...
Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince
Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Park, Ajo Way

Latest News

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian...
Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Arlin Antone, 21, was booked on one charge of leaving...
Man turns self in following fatal hit-and-run crash on Valencia Road
There are a lot of improvements headed toward Arizona's roads in the next 5 years.
Arizona State Transportation Board approves 2024-2028 five-year program