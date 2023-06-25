Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Mission, Irvington

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An elderly woman was killed in a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash near Mission and Irvington in Tucson on Saturday, June 24.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Mission and West Irvington Place.

The PCSD said 88-year-old Nadeen Montez was traveling west on Irvington Place when she ran a stop sign and was hit by a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

The driver of the pick-up truck fled after the crash and the PCSD is looking for them. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Mission Road was completely closed in the area for several hours as the crash was investigated.

