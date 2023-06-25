Mulch fire closes SR 90 near Sierra Vista
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A fire at a mulch storage facility near Sierra Vista led to a road closure on Sunday, June 25.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, SR 90 is closed from Moson Road and Colonia De Salud.
The CCSO said the fire is near, but not, at the Sierra Vista landfill. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
