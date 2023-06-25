FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot Sunday on tap

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sunday is off to a cool start, but is expected to warm up quickly to a high of about 108 degrees. There will also be light winds as high pressure continues to remain in Southern Arizona. That will also bring very hot temperatures Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 110′s. Those temperatures have led to an Excessive Heat Warning, which will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

