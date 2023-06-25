Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Our hottest temperatures of the year on the horizon

13 News 5:30-6 p.m. Saturdays - clipped version
By Mark Murray
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Temps will look to soar into the 107-109 range tomorrow (this will be the hottest we’ve seen all year). However, it won’t stop there with temperatures around the 110 mark (maybe even a tad above) for Monday and Tuesday. Watch for the winds to really kick up on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. The winds will subside for the rest of next week with temperatures settling in the 106-108 range until we could start flirting again with 110s again next weekend..

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 108. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 112. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy.
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
