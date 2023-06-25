Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Last-place Mercury fire coach Vanessa Nygaard and replace her with assistant Nikki Blue

Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard, center, gestures a play during the fourth quarter of a...
Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard, center, gestures a play during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(Bebeto Matthews | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The last-place Phoenix Mercury fired coach Vanessa Nygaard and replaced her with assistant Nikki Blue for the remainder of the season, the team announced Sunday.

The Mercury have gotten off to a rough start, dropping 10 of their first 12 games, including a 97-74 loss in Seattle on Saturday night.

Nygaard took over the team last season and went 17-30. It wasn’t an easy year-and-a-half for Nygaard, with star Brittney Griner missing all of last season while she was detained in Russia.

“We have chosen to make a change at head coach,” Mercury GM Jim Pitman said in a statement. “We thank Vanessa Nygaard for the way she endured and managed the adversity of the last year-plus. Our organization and our fans have high expectations for this team, and we have not reached those with our performance this year. We have confidence in the job Nikki Blue will do as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.”

Griner returned to the court Saturday after missing the previous three games with a hip injury. Blue joined the Mercury coaching staff last season and has 15 years of coaching experience in the WNBA and college.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian...
Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Crash closes Mission Road near Irvington
Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Park, Ajo Way

Latest News

The goal is to excite students about STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects.
Students create robots with baseball skills for competition at Chase Field
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
Deion Sanders expects hospital release Sunday, 2 days after surgery for blood clots in his legs
Finding Happiness
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest