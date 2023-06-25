Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince

Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian...
Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash near East Prince Road and North First Avenue in Tucson early Saturday, June 24.

The Tucson Police Department said Curtis Anthony Wahl, 65, died at the scene.

The TPD said Wahl was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Josue Andre Larios.

While Wahl was not in a crosswalk, the TPD said Larios was speeding and impaired.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
Tucson Fire responds to unusual call to save young boy
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
DPS announces arrests in fraud scam
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy.
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona

Latest News

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Crash closes Mission Road near Irvington
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Arlin Antone, 21, was booked on one charge of leaving...
Man turns self in following fatal hit-and-run crash on Valencia Road
There are a lot of improvements headed toward Arizona's roads in the next 5 years.
Arizona State Transportation Board approves 2024-2028 five-year program