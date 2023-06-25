Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash near East Prince Road and North First Avenue in Tucson early Saturday, June 24.

The Tucson Police Department said Curtis Anthony Wahl, 65, died at the scene.

The TPD said Wahl was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Josue Andre Larios.

While Wahl was not in a crosswalk, the TPD said Larios was speeding and impaired.

