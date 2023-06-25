One dead after shots fired at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least one person was found dead after shots were fired at a Tucson apartment complex early Sunday, June 25.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Sixth Avenue.

The TPD said officers were called to the complex just after midnight.

