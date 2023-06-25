SR 90 near Sierra Vista reopens following mulch fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A fire at a mulch storage facility near Sierra Vista led to a temporary road closure on Sunday, June 25.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, SR 90 was closed from Moson Road and Colonia De Salud, until about 2:20 p.m.

The CCSO said the fire is near, not at the Sierra Vista landfill.

