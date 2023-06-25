SR 90 near Sierra Vista reopens following mulch fire
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A fire at a mulch storage facility near Sierra Vista led to a temporary road closure on Sunday, June 25.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, SR 90 was closed from Moson Road and Colonia De Salud, until about 2:20 p.m.
The CCSO said the fire is near, not at the Sierra Vista landfill.
