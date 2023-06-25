Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

SR 90 near Sierra Vista reopens following mulch fire

Crews battled a fire at a mulch storage facility near Sierra Vista on Sunday, June 25.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A fire at a mulch storage facility near Sierra Vista led to a temporary road closure on Sunday, June 25.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, SR 90 was closed from Moson Road and Colonia De Salud, until about 2:20 p.m.

The CCSO said the fire is near, not at the Sierra Vista landfill.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian...
Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince
Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Mission, Irvington
One dead after shots fired at Tucson apartment complex

Latest News

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona
WATCH: Crews battle fire at mulch facility near Sierra Vista
Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Mission, Irvington
One dead after shots fired at Tucson apartment complex