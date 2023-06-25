SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: Learning from Covid-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Though the COVID-19 pandemic is all but in the rear-view mirror, the director of the Pima County Health Department, Dr. Theresa Cullen, says she is still learning how to respond to whatever comes next.

“We are still looking at our after-action reports,” she says.

Dr. Cullen says restoring trust in guidance from the health department is critical.

“The early stages of the pandemic, which lasted more than the very early part of it, led us to change our recommendations - appropriately change those recommendations,” she says. “But that in itself I think contributed to this lack of trust so the next time I hope we know more when we start. Even if we don’t, I think we have the infrastructure in place now to learn quicker.”

Cases across Pima County are much lower now compared to even earlier this year. Dr. Cullen says Covid should still be a thought, especially when people are sick.

“They should still be staying home,” she says.

