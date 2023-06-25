Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Two dead, several others wounded during shooting at social media promoted street party in Michigan

Saginaw Police
Saginaw Police(WNEM)
By Julianna Metdepenningen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were killed and several others were wounded during a shooting at a street party in Michigan, WNEM reports.

The party was promoted on social media.

Authorities say shots were fired around midnight on Saturday among the more than 300 partygoers. Several were shot or struck by cars.

According to authorities, three people were struck by a car and 12 were shot.

Police say there were multiple shooters and five different calibers of bullets were recovered at the scene.

Michigan State Police say no one is in custody at this time.

Saginaw Police Department, Michigan State Police detectives, Bridgeport Forensic Lab, and Michigan State Police aviation crews are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian...
Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Crash closes Mission Road near Irvington
Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Park, Ajo Way

Latest News

SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: Learning from Covid-19
SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: Learning from Covid-19
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin
FILE - This 2004 photo provided by the Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological...
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other...
Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire