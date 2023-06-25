Advertise
UPDATE: Post Fire near Benson 95% contained

(AZ State Forestry)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Post Fire burning near Benson was 95% contained as of Saturday, June 24.

Arizona State Forestry said crews were strengthing the lines and checking for any hot spots.

The Post Fire, which started Thursday, burned 921 acres.

Like the Wildhorse Fire near Hereford, the Post Fire was determined to be human-caused.

