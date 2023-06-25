UPDATE: Tucson church arson suspect arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been arrested in connection with a church fire in the Tucson area.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Edison J. Thomas, 31, was arrested on Saturday, June 25. He is facing charges of arson and criminal damage.

On June 21, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses (1743 West Wetmore Road) burned and authorities said the fire was suspicious.

Deputies were able to successfully extinguish the fire before the fire department arrived, and the church suffered minor damage.

A security camera captured a video, which can be viewed below, of someone approaching the building before the fire.

This was the third church fire in southern Arizona in less than a month. In May, two Douglas churches were gutted and a man is facing federal charges.

