Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old, 5-year-old in Washington state

An Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Kiana Telles and 5-year-old Fabian Telles.
An Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Kiana Telles and 5-year-old Fabian Telles.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state have issued an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy Monday morning.

Authorities in Yakima, Washington, said someone took 11-year-old Kiana Telles and 5-year-old Fabian Telles from their grandmother’s residence at about 3 p.m. Sunday.

Kiana is described as 4-foot-4 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a T-shirt and gray stretch pants.

Fabian is 2-foot-6 and 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was a blue shirt with a shark on it and blue Adidas shorts.

Police said they believe the two children are with 40-year-old Glenda Reyes, who was driving a 2004 Pontiac, a two-tone gray color with a Yakima Nation plate YN8771.

Reyes is described as 5-foot-6, 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both hands as well as pierced ears.

Anyone with information on the missing children are asked to call Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 or 911.

Glenda Reyes, 40, is being sought in connection with an Amber Alert out of Washington state.
Glenda Reyes, 40, is being sought in connection with an Amber Alert out of Washington state.(NCMEC)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shots fired at Tucson apartment complex
Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Mission, Irvington
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can...
Are you a crime junky? Tucson Police Department launches new unique job where civilians can help solve crime
Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian...
Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince

Latest News

Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Indiana tornado kills 1 as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states
Somalian pilgrims prepare for a selfie in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand...
Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 million expected after lifting of COVID measures
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
3 people die in stabbing attack, Massachusetts police say
'Be vigilant,' DA says after triple stabbing