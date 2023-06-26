City of Tucson opens cooling centers during summer.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The City of Tucson opened cooling centers on June 5 to meet the need for a break from the extreme heat.

The cooling centers are open seven days a week, from noon-4 p.m. (closed for holidays on June 19 and July 4).

The locations are listed below:

Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705

El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, Tucson, AZ 85714

El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745

Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85715

Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711

Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive, Tucson, AZ 85730

The cooling centers will be operational and stay accessible based on usage. Resources will be allocated to locations that demonstrate serving the highest level of need.

“The City of Tucson is taking steps to protect our most vulnerable residents as temperatures begin to rise,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “Our kids, the elderly, individuals who are unsheltered, and those without air conditioning are most at risk. I want to thank Director Lara Hamwey, our Parks and Recreation Department and our community partners for stepping up to help Tucsonans find shelter from the heat.”

In addition to these cooling stations, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness lists more cooling centers and locations for water and supplies.

These additional locations where people can get out of the heat and sun include:

Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave.Open seven days a week, noon to 5 p.m.

Primavera Foundation, 702 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701.Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sister Jose Women’s Center, 1050 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719Open Monday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

Grace St Paul’s Episcopalian Church, 2331 E. Adams St.Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from noon-4 p.m.

La Frontera RAPP,4554 S. Palo Verde Road Suite 2Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kino Service Center, 2797 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed holidays.

Rio Nuevo One Stop, 320 N. Commerce Center Loop, Tucson, AZ 85745Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed on holidays.

Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705

El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, Tucson, AZ 85714

El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745

Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85715

Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711

Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive, Tucson, AZ 85730

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.