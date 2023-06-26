Don’t wait to take your pets outside, warning signs your animal might be overheating

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - If you have to take your dog for a walk, make sure to get it done as early in the day as possible and try not to be out there when the triple-digits arrive.

Check to make sure the sidewalk surface isn’t too hot by putting the back of your hand on it and if you can’t leave it there for seven seconds, it’s way too hot for any pet.

If you do need to take your pet out later in the day, try to walk on grass. Roads and sidewalks can get too hot for paws.

Watch for heat stroke, many dogs with thick coats could struggle to cool down so limit their time in the heat .

“When they’re drooling a lot, when they’re panting a lot, make sure they have a whole lot of water,” CEO of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Steve Farley said. “You can even spray them as long as you have nice cool water with a hose that hasn’t been sitting in the sun too much. Just use common sense and you and your dog will be happy.”

If you’re putting the dog in the car today, never leave your pet in the car alone. With temperatures getting above 110 on Monday, it can feel like 130 in your car in just 15 minutes.

